Teen Gets Trapped Under Car Following Hicksville Crash: Police

Police have reminded drivers not to use off-road motorcycles on public roadways after a teen crashed on Long Island, hitting one car and getting him stuck underneath another.

The intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Spindle Road in Hicksville.  

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
The crash happened on Tuesday, June 11 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 4:30 p.m. that evening, a 15-year-old teen boy was driving an off-road motorcycle south on Jerusalem Avenue.

As he neared Spindle Road, he hit a 2009 Honda. During the crash, he became stuck under a 2011 Nissan also at the scene.

Responding officers were able to remove the teen from under the car. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Nassau County Police reiterated that off-road motorcycles are not permitted on public roads. 

