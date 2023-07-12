Teen Enters Plea In Collision That Killed Beloved Long Beach HS Athlete

Valley Stream resident Mactyme Michel, aged 19, was indicted on Monday, July 10 for his role in a January 2023 incident that killed a high school senior in Long Beach, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

On January 12, 2023, Michel was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot northwest on Cantiague Lane in Westbury.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., Michel allegedly drove around the car in front of him and continued driving without stopping at the stop sign at the intersection of Sunnyside Lane.

While he was still driving on the left side of the road, Michel reportedly hit 18-year-old Gerrin Hagen from behind.

The injured teen was riding his skateboard from a Nassau BOCES location to his car when he was hit.

Hagen, who was a varsity hockey and lacrosse player at Long Beach High School, where he was a senior, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

“Hagen was a talented ice hockey and lacrosse player who was beloved by the entire Long Beach community," said Nassau County DA Anne T. Donnelly.

"We continue to mourn with his family members, friends, and classmates as we prosecute this case.”

Michel surrendered to the Nassau County Homicide Squad on Monday, July 10.

He pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide and is due back in court for trial on Monday, August 21.

If convicted, he faces up to one and one-third to four years in prison.

