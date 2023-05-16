Teen Boater Missing After Falling Into Water On Centre Island

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

Nassau County police reported that two male teens, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old, went out sailing on Centre Island in Oyster Bay Harbor in a 25-foot sailboat.

Shortly after setting sail, the 19-year-old fell into the water, police said.

Unable to see his friend from the boat, the 18-year-old called a friend who was onshore.

The friend onshore, along with two others, took a boat out to the 18-year-old but were similarly unable to locate the 19-year-old in the water.

Multiple agencies have begun to search for the teen, including Nassau County’s Police Marine Bureau, Emergency Services, and Aviation Bureau.

Additionally, the US Coast Guard, NYPD Aviation Bureau, Oyster Bay Constable, Bayville Fire Department, and Oyster Bay Fire Departments are aiding in the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

