Taylor Swift-Inspired Pop-Up Restaurant Extends Dates In Long Beach

The Taylor Swift-Inspired Dining Experience, or Pop Star Pop-Up, is just saying yes to sticking around – the eatery, which started at the beginning of December and was originally meant to serve guests until Sunday, Dec. 31, has now announced that it will extend its time in Long Beach until Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Located at 906 West Beech Street, where The Ugly Duckling restaurant and bar usually is, the pop-up offers Swifties a themed, interactive brunch and dinner complete with everything a true fan would want – Travis Kelce not included.

Inside the bar, which is decked head-to-toe with Taylor-inspired decor and cheeky references, ticketholders get a meal and an add-on (a dessert for dinner; unlimited mimosas for brunch) with the option to purchase other sides and drinks.

The Pop Star Pop-Up offers dishes named after some of the 34-year-old “TIME” Person of the Year’s biggest songs: for brunch, fans can eat dishes such as the “Forever & Always” French toast sticks and “Cruel Summer” chocolate chip pancakes, while dinner includes a “Blank Space” cheeseburger and a “Fearless” falafel wrap, among other choices.

On Wednesdays at 7 p.m., the eatery hosts an “Eras Trivia” night, where the ultimate Swifites can put their knowledge to the test and taste drinks like the “Champagne Problems” (a mix of lemon, gin, and champagne) or the “Swift-tea” (a non-alcoholic drink with iced tea and grenadine).

To top it all off, diners will be able to make their own friendship bracelets – something commonly traded at Swift’s concerts thanks to one of her anthems – at their table.

Those interested in attending can write their name in a blank space by reserving a table through the experience’s website.

Tickets for dinner are $40 per person, while tickets each for brunch and Eras Trivia nights are $50 per person.

The Taylor-Swift Dining Experience is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., with brunch on the weekend starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m.

