‘Talents Knew No Bounds’: Musician, Clothing Designer From Sea Cliff Dies At Age 36

Justin Lee, of Sea Cliff, died Saturday, Jan. 13 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Lee performed as a hip hop musician under the name “Lee Kid” and also had a passion for designing clothes, which he did under his brand OkOk Global.

He was also an athlete, having played on the basketball and baseball teams at his alma mater, North Shore High School. He also spent time training and coaching boxing at Glen Cove’s Howard Jr. Davis gym.

“Justin was a truly extraordinary individual whose remarkable talents knew no bounds,” reads his memorial.

News of his death sparked an outpouring of donations on the fundraising site EverLoved, which his father Wilson Lee said would help the family with funeral costs.

“Justin's impact on the world and those around him was profound,” the elder Lee said. “He was a light in every life he touched, with an enormous heart and a willingness to help others.”

In addition to his father, Lee is survived by his mother Shannon, and siblings Brianna and Julian.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at St. Boniface Martyr Church in Sea Cliff.

