Syosset HS Grad Natalie Portman Nominated For Golden Globe

Natalie Portman, an alum of Syosset High School, was announced as one of the Golden Globe nominees on Monday, Dec. 11 for her latest film, “May December.”

Portman, known for her roles in movies such as “Black Swan,” “Thor,” and “Jackie,” is nominated in the category of “Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” for her most recent role as dutiful actress Elizabeth Berry.

In the November 2023 film, Portman’s character visits an unusual couple and gets to know them so she can more accurately portray the wife in an upcoming film.

The film’s other two stars, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, were each nominated for best supporting actress and actor, respectively, and the film is up for “Best Picture - Musical or Comedy.”

“I am so grateful to the Golden Globes voters for recognizing Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ for Best Picture Musical or Comedy,” Portman wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am also so blown away to be nominated alongside my incredible costars.”

Though born in Jerusalem, Portman and her family moved to the US in her early childhood, eventually relocating to Long Island in 1990, where she remained until she graduated high school — one year after her breakout as Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

She won her first Golden Globe for her role in 2004’s “Closer;” she later won a second Globe, as well as an Oscar, for “Black Swan” in addition to numerous nominations.

After serving as a producer for multiple projects, the actress co-founded the production company MountainA in 2021 with fellow producer Sophie Mas.

“‘May December’ is our first feature at MountainA, the production company Sophie Mas and I started together, and it’s a dream to have this film celebrated that we love so much, made by a team we adore,” she continued in her Instagram post.

Besides acting, Portman, 42, has a long history of activism, from animal rights to anti-poverty to speaking out about violence against women and children.

"May December" began streaming on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 1. It has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 73 percent.

To see the full list of Golden Globe nominees, click here.

