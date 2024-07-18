Swimming Discouraged At 14 Nassau County Beaches Over Bacteria Concerns

The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory Thursday, July 18, against swimming at 14 beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.
Health officials said recent heavy rainfall in the region may have led to elevated bacteria levels that exceed the New York State standards for bathing water quality.
The following beaches are included in the advisory:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
The advisory was expected to be lifted at 6 a.m. Friday, July 19.
