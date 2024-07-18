Swimming Discouraged At 14 Nassau County Beaches Over Bacteria Concerns

The Nassau County Department of Health issued an advisory Thursday, July 18, against swimming at 14 beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff.

Health officials said recent heavy rainfall in the region may have led to elevated bacteria levels that exceed the New York State standards for bathing water quality.

The following beaches are included in the advisory:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

The advisory was expected to be lifted at 6 a.m. Friday, July 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.