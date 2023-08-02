Sweet Surprise: 'Bangin' Dessert Spot To Open Fifth Location In Merrick

“MERRICK, WE’RE HERE!”

Chip City Cookies, a cookie shop known for gigantic, fun-flavored cookies, has announced the opening date for its new Merrick location: Friday, Aug. 4, according to a July 31 post on Instagram.

The grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2012 Merrick Road.

According to the shop, the first 100 customers will receive a free cookie with the purchase of a Chip City cookie.

In addition, a brand-new, exclusive cookie flavor — cinnamon roll — will be available only at the Merrick shop on its opening day.

The Merrick storefront marks the chain’s fifth Long Island location and twentieth overall across New York and New Jersey.

Yelp reviewer Janine P. of Little Neck described Chip City’s bites as “BANGIN,” raving that each of the cookies she tried were “Rich, thick, super moist, and absolutely delicious.”

Originally started in 2017 as a hobby between pals to see who could make the best cookie, Chip City has made a name for itself with its massive cookies that pack massive flavor.

Examples include Nutella sea salt, oatmeal apple pie, horchata, and a classic chocolate chip.

Some of the mondo treats have fillings — such as the lemon berry (lemon shortbread with berry jam filling) — while others are a giant-sized version of fan favorites, like triple chocolate or white chocolate macadamia.

Lauren R. wrote on Yelp that she loves the “HUGE, soft, delicious cookies!”

Lauren, who is from New York, NY and was reviewing the Garden City location, added, “One of these cookies by itself is enough to be its own meal! They definitely don't skimp with these, so they're 100% worth their higher price.”

“They have just enough flavor without being too overpowering and more than enough chocolate chips without losing the rest of the cookie,” she raved. “They come warm and soft right from this store as though they're fresh out of the oven.”

With 18 rotating flavors and weekly special cookies, Chip City offers something for everyone’s sweet tooth.

Daisy F., of Levittown, agreed with other Yelp reviewers in her post: “The cookies are large, warm, and never overly sweet.”

Along with a TikTok video link showcasing the humongous treats, she wrote, “It's a perfect indulgent to crave a sweet tooth.”

“If chip city had [one] fan, it would be me!!”

Chip City Merrick opens on Friday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m.

For more locations and information, click here.

