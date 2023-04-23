Suspect On Loose After Attempted Robbery At Valley Stream Gas Station

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, April 23 in Valley Stream.

The suspect entered the BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue and approached the register where a 25-year-old man was working, Nassau County Police said.

He then displayed what appeared to be a black pistol and pointed it in the direction of the worker.

The victim, fearing for his life, locked himself in the bathroom located behind the register and called for police assistance.

The suspect fled the store on foot shortly after the victim locked himself in the bathroom and there was no loss reported.

He's described as being Black, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a mask.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

