Suspect Nabbed In 7-Eleven Robbery In Oceanside

A suspect was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven store.

Anthony Candelaria, age 38, is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store on Atlantic Avenue in Oceanside early Tuesday, Aug. 13.&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Email me

The incident happened in Oceanside, at the 7-Eleven on Atlantic Avenue, at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Nassau County Police said a man entered the store and began removing around 20 cigarette boxes from behind the counter. He threatened an employee before leaving without paying.

A short time later, officers arrested 33-year-old Anthony Candelaria, of Oceanside, on suspicion of third-degree robbery.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Aug. 14. 

