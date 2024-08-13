Suspect Nabbed In 7-Eleven Robbery In Oceanside

The incident happened in Oceanside, at the 7-Eleven on Atlantic Avenue, at around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Nassau County Police said a man entered the store and began removing around 20 cigarette boxes from behind the counter. He threatened an employee before leaving without paying.

A short time later, officers arrested 33-year-old Anthony Candelaria, of Oceanside, on suspicion of third-degree robbery.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

