Suspect Nabbed For String Of Nassau County Business Burglaries

Nassau County Police officers responded to Mr. Vape & Smoke Shop in Levittown around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 located for an audible alarm.

Upon arrival, they discovered the front window of the business to be broken and ransacked.

The investigation revealed surveillance video of Christopher Gonzalez, age 35, entering the business, and removing an unknown amount of US currency and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Detectives located Gonzalez at the 7-Eleven located in Hicksville at 440 Newbridge Road and placed him under arrest without incident. No injuries were reported.

Gonzalez, who police say is homeless, was also found to be responsible for the following burglaries:

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Mr. Vape & Smoke Shop located at 677 North Newbridge Road, Levittown

Friday, Sept. 23, at Smoke and Vape located at 380 Hicksville Road, Bethpage

Thursday, Oct. 12, at Conv N Cigar located at 574 Stewart Ave., Bethpage

Gonzalez is being charged with:

Four counts of third-degree burglary 3rd Degree,

Three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief,

Third-degree criminal mischief,

Second-degree criminal mischief,

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 22, at First District Court in Hempstead.

