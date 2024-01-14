Suspect Nabbed After String Of Business, Home Burglaries In Nassau County

The incidents happened between Friday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 13 at five locations in Nassau County.

The suspect, Marc Gagliano, age 39, of North New Hyde Park, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 13, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives say Gagliano burglarized the following locations:

A residence located on New Hyde Park Road, North New Hyde Park,

Janie’s Variety Store, 2201 Hillside Avenue, Herricks,

Ultra Mini Mart, 70 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola,

Crown Convenience Mart, 2685 North Jerusalem Road, East Meadow

Mineola Cigar and Vape, 124 East Jericho Turnpike, Mineola,

The defendant is charged with five counts of Burglary 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd degree and Petit Larceny. He will be arraigned on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at First District Court, located at 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

