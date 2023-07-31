Fair 77°

SHARE

Sunday Stabbing: Woman Arrested Following New Cassel Attempted Murder, Police Say

Two people are in the hospital following an attempted murder on Long Island, officials said.

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at a New Cassel intersection on Sunday, July 30, police said.
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at a New Cassel intersection on Sunday, July 30, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 30 at approximately 11:15 a.m. in New Cassel, according to Nassau County Police.

At the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Garden Street, 48-year-old Lisa Oree got into a verbal argument with a 43-year-old woman.

Oree allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back and wrist.

Both the victim and Oree, who is homeless, were taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment, and Oree was placed under arrest without incident.

Police said the victim is currently in stable condition.

Oree is charged with attempted murder and assault.

Officials said she will be arraigned when it is medically practical. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE