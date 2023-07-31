Sunday Stabbing: Woman Arrested Following New Cassel Attempted Murder, Police Say

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 30 at approximately 11:15 a.m. in New Cassel, according to Nassau County Police.

At the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Garden Street, 48-year-old Lisa Oree got into a verbal argument with a 43-year-old woman.

Oree allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the back and wrist.

Both the victim and Oree, who is homeless, were taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment, and Oree was placed under arrest without incident.

Police said the victim is currently in stable condition.

Oree is charged with attempted murder and assault.

Officials said she will be arraigned when it is medically practical.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.