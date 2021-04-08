Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Stony Brook Football Cuts Spring Season Short After Remaining Opponents Cancel Games

Zak Failla
Stony Brook University canceled the remainder of its football season.
Stony Brook University canceled the remainder of its football season. Photo Credit: Stony Brook Athletics

It’s going to be an early offseason for the Stony Brook University football team after upcoming opponents canceled games due to positive COVID-19 within their programs.

The Seawolves last two opponents, the University of New Hampshire and the University of Rhode Island both canceled their seasons due to COVID-19 cases, forcing Stony Brook to follow suit after four spring games.

“Stony Brook football respect the decisions of UNH and URI to end their spring football seasons," school officials said in a statement. "With those the only remaining games on our schedule, we now enter our offseason. We appreciated the opportunity to play four spring games and look forward to our fall season opener.”

Stony Brook will return to practice over the summer and will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 4.

