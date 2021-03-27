COVID-19: NY Cable/Satellite Subscribers To Get $76M In Rebates For Sports Programming Charges

Millions of New York cable and satellite users are set to receive rebates from their providers after being charged for live sports programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, although sports were put on pause.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that nearly 4 million cable and satellite television subscribers across New York state have received approximately $76 million in rebates after they were charged for live sports programming last year during the peak of the pandemic even though all live sports events had been canceled.

James said that Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications are passing on rebates from regional sports networks, which negotiated rebates from leagues and teams that were not partaking in live sporting events.

“Last March, almost overnight, live sporting events ceased to take place,” James noted. “At the same time, millions of cable and satellite television consumers were signed up for costly television packages that were supposed to include coverage of live sports.”

According to James, despite complaints from consumers, many of the companies continued to charge and collect on those packages, despite live sports not being available.

The first round of rebates has already been delivered to consumers in the form of refunds, rebates, and credits.

“After a year where so many have suffered the devastating economic impacts of COVID-19, my office is proud to announce approximately $76 million that has been delivered directly to New Yorkers,” James said in a statement. “No one should be forced to pay for something they aren’t receiving, especially during a pandemic that has impacted the finances of millions across our state.

“I’m glad that these seven cable and satellite companies are doing the right thing by delivering substantial relief to consumers. New Yorkers can trust that I will always fight to protect their wallets.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.