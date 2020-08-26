COVID-19: Nassau County To Postpone High School Sports Until 2021

High school sports have been canceled in Nassau County this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nassau County school superintendents announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26 that they've voted to postpone all fall sports, with the goal of playing all three sports seasons beginning in January, depending on the spread of COVID-19.

The Section VIII officials voted unanimously to postpone the season, making it the first in New York to announce the cancelation of the season.

Last month, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) voted to delay the official start of the fall 2020 sports season and cancel the 2020 Regional and State Championships.

This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that “low-risk” sports can begin play, though high-risk, full contact sports can only continue conditioning programs and practicing without playing in games.

Officials cited the uncertainty surrounding the virus, and a short ramp up to what would have been a fall season following the guidance issued by the governor’s office as reasons for canceling the fall season.

Instead, the new plan will call for compacted seasons that would begin with winter sports in January, followed by fall and spring sports.

Section XI officials, which governs high school sports in Suffolk County, were also scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss what sports could look like as schools prepare to reopen in the coming weeks.

“The leadership of NYSPHSAA and eleven sections realize there are challenges to overcome and questions to be addressed in an effort to provide a beneficial participation experience for student-athletes this fall,” Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA President and Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force said this week. “Our primary goal is to get students back into an academic setting and then work on athletic participation opportunities.”

