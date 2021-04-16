COVID-19: Nassau County Executive Calls For Expanded Seating At Coliseum

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is appealing to the spots fan inside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in calling for expanded capacity at the Nassau Coliseum for the Islander's last playoff run there before moving to Belmont Park.

With the Islanders in the driver’s seat for a top seed in the upcoming NHL playoff, Curran requested that the state open up the Coliseum and indoor arenas from 10 percent capacity to 50 percent.

Citing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered across the country, Curran requested that the state expand permitted capacity for indoor sports venues up to 50 percent as of Friday, May 7.

The NHL’s regular season wraps up on Saturday, May 8 and then the league will return to a 16-team, best-of-seven, four-round playoff format.

“Since the announcement permitting large arenas to reopen at 10 percent capacity in early February, New York has made outstanding progress in its vaccination drive,” Curran said. “This is especially true in Nassau County, where 46 percent of our total population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“While we continue to battle COVID-19, we must also continue reopening our economy and society in a common-sense manner.”

Curran said that even at 50 percent capacity, fans can safely enjoy the game, and it would not alter the health and safety measures already put in place at the Coliseum for the 2021 season. Current safety measures include mandatory facial coverings, contactless mobile tickets and ordering, and the use of the state’s “vaccine passport” program.

“As you know, the Islanders are engrained in the fabric of Long Island,” Curran pleaded.

“With this being the last season of the Coliseum before the big move to Belmont, my hope is that by increasing capacity to 50 percent, we can give more Isles fans the opportunity to safely ‘Rock the Barn’ one last time.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.