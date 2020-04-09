COVID-19: Long Island Catholic Schools Give Go-Ahead For Low-Risk Fall Sports

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Catholic schools on Long Island have agreed to play the fall sports season.
Catholic schools on Long Island have agreed to play the fall sports season. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Catholic schools on Long Island will be following Suffolk’s lead and will play ball this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long Island Catholic schools announced this week that they have approved the start of low-risk fall sports later this month, with practice beginning on Monday, Sept. 21, and games kicking off as soon as Friday, Oct. 9.

“We are taking things cautiously and slowly, but we are moving forward,” NSCHSAA boys President Ralph Dalton said, noting, “that’s only if we get to the place where we can play games — this is baby steps toward that, if you will.”

“Low-risk” sports include field hockey and soccer, while “high-risk” sports include anything that is full contact such as football, cheerleading, volleyball, and ice hockey. Those teams can continue practicing and conditioning programs, but cannot resume playing games against other teams yet.

“Games would be great but that’s not the priority here,” Lorraine Bouklas, president of the girls CHSAA added. “We want to have the kids back, we want them to bond and we want something that looks closer to normalcy. We’re going to tread slowly toward the goal of [playing] games.”

