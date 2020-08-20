Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Decision On NY Fall High School Sports Will Come Within A Week, Cuomo Says

Zak Failla
Photo Credit: Cornwall Football

Guidance on what high school sports could look like in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected within a week.

During a conference call with members of the media, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state will release guidance no later than Wednesday, Aug. 26.

New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas confirmed the news with a tweet.

“Governor Cuomo just stated guidance on high school sports to come out next week,” he said. “Looking forward to continuing our discussions to ensure student-athlete safety is paramount.”

Earlier this year, the NYSPHSAA voted to delay the official start of the fall 2020 sports season and cancel the 2020 Regional and State Championships outright, instead, planning to play a condensed schedule to start no earlier than Monday, Sept. 21.

