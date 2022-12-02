'Captain America' Christian Pulisic 'Cleared To Play' At World Cup Following Hospitalization

Christian Pulisic will be returning to the field after he was injured while scoring his first goal at the World Cup during the US game against Iran — making this the first winning game for the US men's national team.

The US squad now plays in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands in Qatar at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 (FOX-TV).

Captain American will be reporting for duty, the fans are tweeting after the US Men's National Team shared the update on Friday, Dec. 2.

As protests continue in Iran and Americans continue to speak out in support of the citizens, the world's eyes were on Pulisic when he made the only goal of the game in the first half of the match at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Pulisic was subbed out for Brenden Aaronson after colliding with the Iranian goalie Alireza Beiranvand while scoring the goal at the 38-minute mark. The win lands the team in second place in the B group; Iran placed third failing to advance for their sixth World Cup.

Fans are expressing concern for Pulisic on social media as he appears to have been "kneed" in the groin.

Following the game, Pulisic received additional attention from trainers but has since been hospitalized for an "apparently abdominal injury" which was later diagnosed as "a pelvic contusion" Sports Illustrated reports citing a statement from the team.

But "Best believe" he'll be ready for Saturday, as he said in a text to a teammate, the outlet reports.

Oh Thursday, Dec. 1, he told reporters “It was very painful. That [pelvic] bone is there for a reason to protect you; I hit it well...It was sore, but it's getting better.” He added that he “didn't get hit in the balls," with a laugh from him and his teammates according to numerous reports.

This is the second goal the USMNT has made at the Cup with the son of the President of Liberia, Timothy Weah making a goal in their very first game against Wales.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.