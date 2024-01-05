Shots Fired In Residential Area Of Elmont Sparks Investigation

It happened on Friday, Jan. 5 in Elmont, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., a witness near the Baylis Avenue and Parkway Drive area reported hearing five loud shots.

Police at the scene recovered four 9mm shell casings from the road.

No injuries were reported during the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

