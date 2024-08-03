A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

Shark Sighting Keeps Swimmers Out Of Water At Several Nassau County Beaches

A shark sighting kept swimmers out of the water at three Long Island beaches.

Swimming was suspended at Lido Beach, Nickerson Beach, and Malibu Beach.

Swimming was suspended at Lido Beach, Nickerson Beach, and Malibu Beach.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The sighting was reported in Nassau County at Nickerson Beach. As a precaution, the Town of Hempstead also closed Lido Beach and Malibu Beach for swimmers for a brief period early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3. 

Officials said the shark was spotted about 75 feet from the shore.

Swimming has now resumed at the three beaches.

The Town of Hempstead issued a statement stating, "Our highly skilled lifeguards are on alert and will continue to monitor the waters closely to ensure your safety."

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE