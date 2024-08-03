Shark Sighting Keeps Swimmers Out Of Water At Several Nassau County Beaches

The sighting was reported in Nassau County at Nickerson Beach. As a precaution, the Town of Hempstead also closed Lido Beach and Malibu Beach for swimmers for a brief period early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3.

Officials said the shark was spotted about 75 feet from the shore.

Swimming has now resumed at the three beaches.

The Town of Hempstead issued a statement stating, "Our highly skilled lifeguards are on alert and will continue to monitor the waters closely to ensure your safety."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.