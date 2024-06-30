Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Region: Here's How Long It Will Last

The watch covers the yellow areas in the National Weather Service image above and is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. It was issued at 11:10 a.m.

"Some thunderstorms may become severe with the main threat from damaging wind gusts over 58 mph," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement on Sunday.

"There is also a possibility of hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Any thunderstorm may produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Localized flash flooding is also possible."

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

After the system pushes off the coast overnight, there will be partial clearing overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day to start the new month.

On Monday, July 1, the high temperature will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Look for plenty more sunshine on Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The outlook for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-80s.

Unsettled weather will arrive Thursday night, bringing a chance of a new round of showers and thunderstorms, starting in the middle of the evening.

