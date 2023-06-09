Partly Cloudy 67°

Serious Accident: 24-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Seaford Crash

A young Long Island man was left in critical condition after a late-night crash, according to authorities.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured when his dirt bike crashed into a tree early in the morning hours of Friday, June 9, police said.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Friday, June 9 in Seaford, Nassau County police reported.

Just before 3 a.m., a 24-year-old man was riding his dirt bike and traveling south on Seamans Neck Road.

Officials said the man lost control of his bike near the intersection of Oxford Lane, striking a tree.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

