Smoke 65°

SHARE

Serious Crash: 1-Year-Old, Woman Hit By Pickup In Jericho

A toddler and the woman holding him in her arms were both injured when they were hit by a truck while crossing a Long Island street, police said.

A toddler and a woman were struck and injured by a Ford pickup truck while crossing Jericho Turnpike on Wednesday, June 7, police said.
A toddler and a woman were struck and injured by a Ford pickup truck while crossing Jericho Turnpike on Wednesday, June 7, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay via Pexels / Google Maps street views
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 7 at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to Nassau County police.

A 62-year-old woman was holding a one-year-old in her arms as they crossed northbound on the Jericho Turnpike at Aintree Road, police reported.

While crossing, a 2015 Ford pickup truck, operated by a 32-year-old man was heading westbound on the turnpike when he struck the pair.

Authorities said the woman sustained trauma to both her head and torso.

She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The young boy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police reported that the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE