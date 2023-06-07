Serious Crash: 1-Year-Old, Woman Hit By Pickup In Jericho

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 7 at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to Nassau County police.

A 62-year-old woman was holding a one-year-old in her arms as they crossed northbound on the Jericho Turnpike at Aintree Road, police reported.

While crossing, a 2015 Ford pickup truck, operated by a 32-year-old man was heading westbound on the turnpike when he struck the pair.

Authorities said the woman sustained trauma to both her head and torso.

She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The young boy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police reported that the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.