Sephora Smugglers Nabbed After 6 Nassau County Burglaries: Police

The suspected thieves were caught on Friday, Dec. 15 in Oceanside, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. that day, the three men — Rickardo Wallace, age 22 of Queens, Devon Findlay, age 30 of Brooklyn, and Shakair Moncrieffe, age 25, also a Brooklyn resident — were seen entering the Sephora located at 3715 Long Beach Road with backpacks.

Once inside, they scooped merchandise off the shelves into their backpacks and fled the scene in a white 2011 BMW. Officers found them a short time later at Oceanside Avenue and Cypress Avenue, where they were arrested with their makeup haul still in the vehicle.

According to police, the trio was responsible for five other larcenies at the Sephora stores in Merrick (located at 1688 Merrick Road) and Plainview (located at 369 South Oyster Bay Road), including two other thefts at the Oceanside store where they were caught.

The string of incidents started on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Wallace, Findlay, and Moncrieffe were all charged with six counts each of grand larceny.

Each man pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

