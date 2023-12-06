Separate Rounds Of Snow Showers Possible Before Arrival Of Potent Storm: Here's Timing

The wide-ranging system is expected to arrive on Sunday, Dec. 10, and will bring rain, thunderstorms, and very windy conditions into Monday, Dec. 11. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered snow flurries and snow showers during the morning, according to the National Weather Service. A dusting is possible in some interior spots.

As the mercury climbs to a high temperature of around 40 degrees, spotty rain showers will be possible during the afternoon before there is gradual clearing overnight. The low temperature will fall to the mid-20s.

Thursday, Dec. 7 will start with a mix of sun and clouds with clouds increasing in the afternoon, with a new chance for snow showers. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s with wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Friday, Dec. 8 will be the pick of the week weatherwise with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-40s.

The day before the storm arrives, Saturday, Dec. 9, the mercury will climb to a high temperature in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

Current projections for the storm system predict the heaviest rainfall and strongest wind gusts Sunday evening and continuing overnight into Monday before the system moves out Monday night. Parts of northern New York and New England are expected to see a mix of snow and rain (areas shown in pink in the image above).

"Travelers both on the roads and in the air could end up experiencing delays, even in areas where rain or snow is not falling," AccuWeather.com says.

