Separate Incidents Involving Women Attempting To Lure Children In Wantagh Under Investigation

The first incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3:15 p.m. in Wantagh.

Two 12-year-old girls were walking on Beltagh Avenue in the vicinity of Holiday Park Drive when they were approached by an Asian woman driving an older model gray SUV, Nassau County Police said.

The woman honked, rolled down her window, and called out to the girls, who became frightened, hid, and contacted a parent, who notified the police.

Detectives are investigating an earlier incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:35 p.m., also in Wantagh.

A 7-year-old boy was approached by an unknown woman on his front lawn.

The woman attempted to lure the boy by promising him candy if he complied.

The child refused and ran inside the house to notify his mother.

The woman is described as white, approximately 40 to 45 years old, with a heavy build and brown hair.

A newer gray Buick Enclave was parked on Jerusalem Avenue facing west in the vicinity of Whitehall Lane.

A subject, a white man in his mid-40s, was in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle fled westbound on Jerusalem Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

