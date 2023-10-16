Selling Alcohol, Tobacco To Minors: Four Nassau County Men Nabbed, Police Say

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Nassau County Police arrested the following men as part of its “Project 21” initiative:

Mohamad Hasan, age 62 of Elmhurst;

Edward Coughlin, age 39 of Seaford;

Tony Torres Navarro, age 42 of Locust Valley; and

Vikram V. Billa, age 27 of Glen Cove.

The arrests were made using underage agents, officials said.

Hasan is accused of selling tobacco at Star Bazzar Smoke Shop, located in Hicksville at 316 North Broadway.

Coughlin and Navarro both sold alcohol to the minors at, Bayville’s Village Beverage (located at 263 Bayville Avenue), and Locust Valley’s Country Plaza Deli (located at 105 Forest Avenue), respectively.

While it is unclear whether or not Billa was working at a business and what he sold to the agent, he is charged with selling an age-restricted product, as is Hasan.

All four men are charged with unlawfully dealing with a child; Coughlin and Navarro face an additional charge of the prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

They were given tickets to return to First District Court in Hempstead at a later date.

