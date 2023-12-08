Overcast 38°

Seen Him? Serial Nassau County Burglar Wanted By Police

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who they say has burglarized multiple Long Island businesses.

<p>Police are looking for this man, who they say is behind a string of commercial burglaries.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Nassau County Police made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 7, providing pictures of the man who is accused of multiple break-ins at businesses across the county.

While neither his name nor a list of businesses he’s victimized was made public, police said the break-ins have been occurring since August 2023.

He is described as a man anywhere from 55 to 65 years old, stands at 5-foot-7, and has a thin build.

Police said the man is commonly seen wearing a New York Jets sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has more information is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or send a direct message to the department via its Facebook page. 

