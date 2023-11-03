Seen Him? Nassau County Man Missing, In Need Of Medical Treatment, Police Announce

Angelo Carboni, age 46, was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. that day, he left his place of work in Queens, NY, and disappeared.

Carboni is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket with gray sleeves.

Police believe that Carboni is driving a gray 2003 Nissan Sentra with the New York registration number JKP8055.

He may be traveling south on I-95, according to authorities.

Additionally, Carboni requires medical treatment.

Anyone with information regarding Carboni’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous.

