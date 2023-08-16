Located: Missing Hempstead Teen Last Seen Leaving Home Found, Police Announce

A week and a half after disappearing from his Long Island home, a missing teen has been found, according to officials.

Owansa Benjamin, age 15, had last been seen on Friday, Aug. 4 at approximately 11 p.m. leaving his Hempstead home, Nassau County Police reported.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the department announced that Benjamin had been located.

Additional details about where Benjamin was found and his condition were not released by officials.

Original story:

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a teenager who vanished after leaving his Long Island home.

Owansa Benjamin, age 15, was last seen in Hempstead on Friday, Aug. 4, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 11 p.m., Benjamin had been leaving his residence on Albemarle Avenue.

Benjamin is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with a blue stripe.

His possible destination is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s location is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

