Seen Him? Man, Dog Steal Packages From West Hempstead Porch

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in West Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 12:30 p.m. that day, a man was captured on a Nest doorbell camera walking with his dog along Maple Street when he spotted a pair of packages sitting on a porch.

The man walked up to the home, picked up the two packages, and can be seen in the surveillance footage knocking on the house’s front door.

Police said he then fled on foot, packages in hand. He went north on Maple Street.

He is described as a man with a slim build. At the time of the crime, the thief was wearing a red jacket, a red sweatshirt, dark pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be anonymous.

