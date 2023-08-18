Seen Him? Dunkin' Donuts Thief Stole Employee Cards, More On Long Island: Police

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 16 in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the burglar went into the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 265 East Jericho Turnpike through an employee-only back entrance.

Once he was inside, he traveled downstairs, to another employee-only area.

There, he took multiple debit and credit cards, cash, keys, and various clothing items before he left using the back door and fled.

Police said the man left the scene on a bicycle, going east on Jericho Turnpike.

He was described as a Black man wearing a camouflage hat, a green sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.