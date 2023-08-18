Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Seen Him? Dunkin' Donuts Thief Stole Employee Cards, More On Long Island: Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who entered a Long Island Dunkin’ Donuts using the employee door and making off with multiple credit cards, cash, and more.

Police said a man (pictured above) stole multiple credit and debit cards, along with cash, keys, and clothes, from employees at a Mineola Dunkin' Donuts.
Police said a man (pictured above) stole multiple credit and debit cards, along with cash, keys, and clothes, from employees at a Mineola Dunkin' Donuts. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 16 in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the burglar went into the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 265 East Jericho Turnpike through an employee-only back entrance.

Once he was inside, he traveled downstairs, to another employee-only area.

There, he took multiple debit and credit cards, cash, keys, and various clothing items before he left using the back door and fled.

Police said the man left the scene on a bicycle, going east on Jericho Turnpike.

He was described as a Black man wearing a camouflage hat, a green sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE