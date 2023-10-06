Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Boy

Lazier Scott, age 13, was last seen leaving his Hempstead home at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to Nassau County Police.

Scott is described as 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 140 pounds.

When he was last seen, Scott was wearing a hooded camouflage sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

He also wears glasses and has a light blue backpack.

Scott has been known in the past to travel to Brooklyn by train, police added.

Anyone with information regarding Scott’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous.

