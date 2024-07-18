Charles Cacoque, age 82, was last seen in the village of Freeport walking southbound on Babylon Turnpike at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.

Nassau County Police said Cacoque has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid button up shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and is possibly wearing a baseball cap.

Police said Cacoque may have traveled to Manhattan or Brooklyn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

