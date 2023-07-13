Seen Her? Woman Missing, Last Seen Leaving Valley Stream Walmart

Marie Gratia, aged 66, was last seen leaving the Walmart at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Wednesday, July 12, officials with Nassau County Police and the State of New York announced.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 woman who weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and gray hair.

Additionally, the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse has reported that Gratia has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Gratia was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, blue jeans, and glasses. She was carrying a black handbag.

Recent information suggested that she may be riding the New York City bus system in Queens.

Detectives encourage anyone who may know Gratia’s whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

