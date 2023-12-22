Seen Her? Teen Missing From Glen Cove

Rasalee Farrow, age 13, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Glen Cove, according to Nassau County Police.

She had been on Dickson Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. that day.

Farrow is five feet tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown eyes with black, braided hair.

When she was last seen, the teen was wearing a red shirt, gray jacket, blue and black pants, and red and black sneakers.

Though uncertain, police say there is a chance Farrow could be in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Anyone with information regarding Farrow’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

