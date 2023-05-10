Fair 44°

Seen Her? Police Search For Missing Hempstead Teen Girl

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Allison Isidro, aged 13, was last seen in Hempstead, authorities said.
Sophie Grieser
Allison Isidro was last seen in Hempstead on Monday, May 8 at 8 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing to authorities later that day, at 10:30 p.m.

Isidro is described as a Hispanic female who is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her clothing and destination are unknown.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Isidro’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

