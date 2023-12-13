Fair 46°

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Teen Missing From Hempstead

Authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing young teen who was last seen on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Briana Bonilla, age 13, was last seen in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at approximately 7:15 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

Bonilla is five feet tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray leggings, and black sneakers.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding Bonilla’s whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department's Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

