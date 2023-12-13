Seen Her? Alert Issued For Teen Missing From Hempstead

Briana Bonilla, age 13, was last seen in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at approximately 7:15 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

Bonilla is five feet tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray leggings, and black sneakers.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding Bonilla’s whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department's Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.