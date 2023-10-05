Fog 56°

Seen 'Em? Teens Punch Employees At East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Authorities are searching for a gaggle of men who caused havoc at a Long Island mall kiosk, punching employees and causing damage to the kiosk.

Police are searching for these four, who allegedly punched two teens working at a mall kiosk in East Garden City.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 25 in East Garden City, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 8 p.m., a 17-year-old male employee of Designer Jewelers Inc., located in the Roosevelt Field Mall, got into a verbal argument with a group of four. 

One of the suspects escalated, punching the employee in the face while two others tried to bring him to the ground.

A second 17-year-old employee was also punched in the face.

Police say one of the suspects threw the kiosk’s cash register to the ground, damaging it. 

Both employees were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

All of the suspects are described as Black males; three were wearing dark-colored clothes and one was wearing a blue zip-up sweater and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Calls will remain anonymous.

