Search On For Missing Hempstead Teen

Garwin Maldonado, age 15, was last seen on the morning of Monday, Aug. 7 at approximately 5 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

At that time, he was leaving his Oceanside home.

Police describe Maldonado as 5-foot-8 tall. He weighs 230 pounds.

Maldonado has black hair, brown eyes, a thin mustache, and a large birthmark on his left leg.

When last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a red sweater, and red and white Jordan sneakers.

His possible destination is Hempstead, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Maldonado’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516- 573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.