Scrap Metal Scheme: Oceanside Employee Stole, Sold Traffic Poles, More For Cash, DA Alleges

Anthony Agornyo, a 52-year-old Oceanside resident, was arraigned on Monday, July 10 for charges including grand larceny for his alleged actions, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Agornyo, an NYSDOT Traffic Services Technician, is accused of stealing metal from the department’s Hauppauge yard on more than 10 separate occasions beginning in April 2022 and lasting through June 2023, according to the charges brought against him.

He reportedly used an agency truck to steal the scrap metal, much of which the DA says was marked as NYSDOT property.

Other pieces that the DA claimed Agornyo stole included traffic poles and traffic light cabinets, and some read “NYS INFORM,” which indicates a traffic system operated by NYSDOT Region 10 on Long Island roadways.

Agornyo purportedly took the scrap metal home overnight and drove it to a local recycling center in Freeport the next day, where he would sell it for cash.

The DA’s Office claimed he did all of this in his NYSDOT vehicle.

In all, Agornyo allegedly stole and sold more than $3800 worth of metal.

During his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to:

Grand larceny (a felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property (a felony)

Official misconduct

Agornyo is due back in court on Monday, July 17. If convicted, he faces up to two and one-third to seven years in prison.

