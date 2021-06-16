Contact Us
Three Long Island School Districts Approve Budgets In Revotes

Three of four school districts on Long Island had an adjusted schools budget plan passed.

Three of four Long Island school districts had budgets passed in a re-vote after seeing their initial spending plans rejected by voters earlier this year.

Last month, voters approved 116 school budgets on Long Island, with only Bridgehampton, Northport-East Northport, Three Village, and Wantagh failing to gain approval.

On Tuesday, June 15, Bridgehampton and Wantagh had revised budgets approved with a “supermajority” after trimming some requests, while Northport-East Northport stuck within its cap limit and also was passed.

However, Three Village’s budget, which sought to override the state’s 2 percent mandated tax cap, overwhelmingly failed, with 3,211 voters in opposition as opposed to 2,027 who supported the spending plan.

Because the budget was rejected for a second time, the district will now have to operate on a contingency plan that will include the slashing of approximately $2.4 million that could come in the form of increased class sizes and reductions of elective courses.

The results of the four budget votes:

Bridgehampton School District

  • YES: 181
  • NO: 120

Wantagh School District

  • YES: 2,950
  • NO: 1,213

Northport-East Northport School District

  • YES: 2,657
  • NO: 1,119

Three Village School District

  • YES: 2,027
  • NO: 3,211.

