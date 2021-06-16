Three Long Island School Districts Approve Budgets In Revotes

Three of four Long Island school districts had budgets passed in a re-vote after seeing their initial spending plans rejected by voters earlier this year.

Last month, voters approved 116 school budgets on Long Island, with only Bridgehampton, Northport-East Northport, Three Village, and Wantagh failing to gain approval.

On Tuesday, June 15, Bridgehampton and Wantagh had revised budgets approved with a “supermajority” after trimming some requests, while Northport-East Northport stuck within its cap limit and also was passed.

However, Three Village’s budget, which sought to override the state’s 2 percent mandated tax cap, overwhelmingly failed, with 3,211 voters in opposition as opposed to 2,027 who supported the spending plan.

Because the budget was rejected for a second time, the district will now have to operate on a contingency plan that will include the slashing of approximately $2.4 million that could come in the form of increased class sizes and reductions of elective courses.

The results of the four budget votes:

Bridgehampton School District

YES: 181

NO: 120

Wantagh School District

YES: 2,950

NO: 1,213

Northport-East Northport School District

YES: 2,657

NO: 1,119

Three Village School District

YES: 2,027

NO: 3,211.

