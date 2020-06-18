Three Long Island School Budgets Voted Down

More than 100 Long Island school districts saw their budgets passed this week, though at least three will be up for a revote later this summer before the next academic year.

In total, 119 school budgets passed this week, though some ballots are still being counted after New York’s first all-mail election process due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In Uniondale, the district’s proposed $211 million was defeated by a final tally of 1,157 to 885, a difference of 272 votes. It is expected to be put back up for a revote as soon as next month, school officials said.

In Riverhead, the proposed $147,124,895 budget was narrowly voted down by a 3,173-2,847 margin. No guidance has been issued about a potential revote over the summer.

The third failed budget was in Valley Stream 13, where voters rejected a $55.3 million proposed spending plan by a count of 1,522 to 1,353.

“In a strong display of support for public schools, 99 percent of school budgets are on track to win approval by voters, according to our preliminary analysis,” the New York State United Teachers union (NYSUT) stated. “Voters also elected 20 NYSUT members to school board seats in districts across the state, according to returns available Wednesday afternoon.”

“Even in challenging times, voters resoundingly made clear that funding public schools at the local level is a top priority,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “Especially in times of crisis, public schools serve as cornerstones of our communities, providing not just an education but also meals, mental health services, and other critical services. Students need our support, and voters overwhelmingly delivered.”

Some districts are still tallying the results of budget and school board elections.

