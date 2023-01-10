These Long Island High School Seniors Named Regeneron Scholars

Thirty-eight high school seniors on Long Island are among the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, regarded as the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors, the Society for Science announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The 300 will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and four other countries.

The following Long Island students were named:

Amelia Abell, Age: 17, Paul D. Schreiber High School. Project Title: Analyzing the Interaction Between HRAS, STAT3, and LRPPRC in the Mitochondria.

Sasha Beth Bandler, Age: 17, Paul D. Schreiber High School. Project Title: Behind the Mask: The Impact of Face Masks and Mask Mandates on Facial Emotion Recognition.

Samir Batheja, Age: 17, Half Hollow Hills High School. Project Title: Association Between Sleep and Fatigue in Depression: Role of GABA and Glutamate.

Tyler Logan Bissoondial, Age: 17, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: An Omics Approach to Elucidating the Mechanism of Action for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Development in Diet-Induced Murine Models of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis.

Hiral Milind Chavre, Age: 17, George W. Hewlett High School. Project Title: NMDA Receptor Mutation and KCC2 Inhibition Induce Changes in Brain Development Associated With Neurodevelopmental Diseases.

Ella Cohen-Kashi, Age: 17, George W. Hewlett High School. Project Title: Does Nostalgia Affect Adolescent Behavior? An Investigation of Nostalgia Among High School Students.

Skylar Rachel Cowen, Age: 17, Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: Measuring the Effectiveness of Different Stimulus and Medium Types on Environmental Decision-Making.

Luke Feldman, Age: 17, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: Sulforaphane Mitigates the Phenotypic Expression of ALS in Drosophila melanogaster via Upregulation of the Nrf2 Pathway.

Sabrina Guo, Age: 17, Syosset High School. Project Title: Differential Emergency Contraceptive Use Among Young Women in the United States From 2006 to 2019.

Ethan Hsu, Age: 17, Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: A Novel Application of Intracellular Anandamide Manipulation in C. elegans as a Model for a New Pharmacological Treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Dana Kagan, Age: 17, William A. Shine Great Neck South High School. Project Title: Employing CRISPR Cas9 Editing in Combination With DNA Polymerase To Correct the DELTA F508 Mutation of the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator Gene in HEK293T Cells.

Zachary David Kam, Age: 17, Syosset High School. Project Title: Transformative Transactions: An Analysis of Factors Affecting ESG and Impact Investing Behaviors.

Emily Kim, Age: 17, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: The Dual Roles of Activated Carbon as an Adsorbent and Photocatalyst for Azo Dye Removal

Sean Krivitsky, Age: 17, Lynbrook High School. Project Title: Investigating Flavonoids as a Potential Therapeutic Against the Degenerative Effects of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Drosophila melanogaster.

Ashley Lam, Age: 18, Herricks High School. Project Title: Novel Zinc Oxide/Nanocellulose Composite as a Photocatalyst for Water Purification.

Jeylin Lee, Age: 17, Herricks High School. Project Title: Diabetic Ketoacidosis Amongst COVID-19 Infected Individuals: A Retrospective Study of Incidence, Characteristics, Outcomes, and Risk Factors.

Jacob Leshnower, Age: 17, Half Hollow Hills High School. Project Title: Music and Emotion: The Intervallic Fallacy of the Major-Minor Dichotomy.

Miah Christina Margiano, Age: 18, St. Anthony’s High School. Project Title: Potential Influence of LncRNAs in Tumor Regression: An Analysis of Prognostic LncRNAs in Neuroblastoma.

Marc Nichitiu, Age: 17, The Stony Brook School. Project Title: Neutron Scattering Data Analysis To Support Feynman’s Model of Superfluid Helium.

Natalia Pahlavan, Age: 17, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Bidirectional 12-Lead Electrocardiogram and Electrogram Reconstruction Using a Cycle Generative Adversarial Network.

Benjamin Punzalan, Age: 17, Manhasset High School. Project Title: Crosstalk Between Alzheimer’s Disease and SARS-CoV-2 Infection Is Mitigated by Ginkgolides A and B in HTB-11 and U937 Cell Models.

Ibrahim Qadri, Age: 17, Valley Stream South High School. Project Title: The Ability of Vitamin E To Improve the Reproduction and Metabolic Respiration of Nicotine-Induced D. melanogaster.

Allen M Qian, Age: 17, Manhasset High School. Project Title: Artemisinin and Artesunate Mitigate Cytotoxic Effects Caused by Recombinant Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Amit Saha, Age: 18, William A. Shine Great Neck South High School. Project Title: Deep Learning Accelerated Lattice-Boltzmann Simulations for Multiscale Modeling of Thrombosis.

Rhea Sakaria, Age: 17, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Identifying a Potent Wnt Compound To Enhance Stemness Post-Radiation Through Activating the Canonical Wnt Signaling Pathway.

Jack C. Schultz, Age: 17, Westhampton Beach High School. Project Title: Alteration of Mineral and Elemental Composition in Saccharina latissma Exposed to Elevated Levels of Carbon Dioxide.

Anika Shah, Age: 17, Syosset High School. Project Title: Effects of Class-Conscious Admissions on College Campus Racial Diversity.

Bryson Shaub, Age: 17, Paul D. Schreiber High School, Project Title: Causal Effects of Self-Blame and Self-Efficacy Messages on Climate Change Intentions and Behaviors in the Context of Political Party Affiliation: A Randomized Controlled Trial.

Dheyala Simrin, Age: 17, Herricks High School. Project Title: Characterizing Social Behaviors in Female Mice: A Novel Sex-Specific Model Using DeepLabCut and B-SOiD Unsupervised Machine Learning.

Amber Sun, Age: 17, William A. Shine Great Neck South High School. Project Title: Neuroprotective Effects of Red Raspberry Extract and Broussoflavonol B in Alzheimer’s Disease Models.

Minnahil Tariq, Age: 17, Brentwood High School – Sonderling Center. Project Title: Evaluating the Invasive Macroalga, Dasyshiphonia japonica, on Long Island Coasts and Assessing Its Effect on Carbon Sequestration, Nitrogen Loading, and Climate Change.

Nikhil Trepeta, Age: 17, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Decreased Levels of TSP-2 Results in Under-Activation of the Wnt/β-Catenin Pathway and Alters Gene Expression in NIH-3T3 Cell Lines.

Vivek Turakhia, Age: 17, Syosset High School. Project Title: Aluminum Hydroxide-Induced Dopaminergic Neuron Degeneration and α-Synuclein Aggregation in the Caenorhabditis elegans Model of Parkinson’s Disease.

Alex Wang, Age: 17, Syosset High School. Project Title: Spatially Multiplexed Gold Leaf Electrodes for Affordable Pathogenic Detection.

Maxx Yung, Age: 17, Roslyn High School. Project Title: μ-Opioids Endomorphin-1 and Endomorphin-2 Modulates Memory Processes in Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 Cell Models.

Holy Mary Zaher, Age: 17, Smithtown High School. Project Title: The Correlation Between Peroxisome Levels and Short-Term Memory Loss in a PINK1 -/- Rat Model of Parkinson’s Disease.

Tianyi (Tina) Zhang, Age: 17, Syosset High School. Project Title: Consonant Correspondences in Sound Symbolic Words Across Indo-European Languages.

Kevin Zhu, Age: 17, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Recurrent Repeat Contractions and Micro-Changing Short Tandem Repeats: Investigating Underrepresented Factors of Polymorphism in Human Cancers

