Swastikas, Racial Slur Found Carved Into Tree At Lynbrook Middle School

An investigation is underway after antisemitic symbols and a racial slur were found carved into a tree at a Long Island middle school.

The carvings were found Thursday, Nov. 3, in Lynbrook at South Lynbrook Middle School, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators were contacted by the school’s principal, who told police that someone carved at least four swastikas and a racial slur into a tree behind the school, located near Union and Prospect avenues.

The swastikas measure approximately four inches by four inches, police said.

Nassau County Police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

