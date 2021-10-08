Swastika, Racial, Homophobic Slurs Found In Bathroom At Long Island High School

Contact Us
Zak Failla
Northport High School
Northport High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hateful slurs and symbols were found posted inside the bathroom of a Long Island high school.

Northport-East Northport Schools Superintendent Robert Banzer sent a letter to parents advising that on Thursday, Oct. 7, a swastika, racial, and homophobic slurs were found inside the bathroom at Northport High School, prompting an investigation.

The imagery has since been removed by the school’s custodial staff, and the incident remains under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hame Crime Unit.

Moving forward, Banzer said that the district will be forming an advisory committee featuring staff members, parents, and members of the community to see what steps and measures can be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future.

