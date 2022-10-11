Popular Elmont HS Principal Back On Job After Mysterious Absence

A popular Long Island high school principal who was mysteriously away from his job just days before school started has returned to his position.

Kevin Dougherty, the longtime principal of Elmont Memorial High School, was back at his post on Tuesday, Oct. 11, following a walk-out by students and complaints from parents for the unexplained removal.

Students and parents learned of his departure on Tuesday, Aug. 30, when Superintendent James Grossane, of the Sewanhaka Central High School District, wrote to students and family that Dougherty is "taking a sabbatical leave of absence for the 2022-2023 school year."

Grossane went on to announce he would be appointing an acting principal for the school year but offered no reason for the removal of Dougherty.

According to NBC New York, last week, Grossane, sent an email to parents that Dougherty would return to his position as principal, still without offering an explanation for his "sabbatical."

"The past month has been trying and upsetting to many in the Elmont Memorial community, particularly many students and parents," Grossane wrote in the email said NBC News. "We sincerely apologize to all those affected and hope that Mr. Dougherty's return will allay and address the concerns they have raised."

Grossane went on to say the district "fully supports" his return and wished him well.

The silence from the district had many people upset by the loss of the man who increased graduation rates and was known for helping homeless students without any explanation, the news channel said.

The assistant superintendent who took over as acting principal for Dougherty will return to her former position.

Click here to read the entire NBC New York story.

