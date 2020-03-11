Contact Us
New Update: Long Island School District COVID-19 Closures, Schedule Adjustments

The following are school district schedule adjustments due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Photo Credit: File photo

The following are schedule adjustments for school districts and schools due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Friends Academy: Campus will remain closed through Friday, March 13; virtual school opens Wednesday, March 11.

Plainview Old Bethpage Central School District: Schools remain closed through Thursday, March 12 after a staff member contracted COVID-19.

The Portledge School, Locust Valley: Closed. Online instruction will begin Friday, March 13.

Sag Harbor Union Free School District: Closed Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 22. The district said it scheduled the closure "in an effort to be proactive in protecting the health and safety of our school community." There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our schools, the district noted.

The Waldorf School of Garden City: Closed through Friday, March 13.

Check back for updates.

